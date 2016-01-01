My Boo Baby Blue - Bracket Racing

MyBooBabyBlue Junior Member

Just as a quick preface, I checked to see it there were any welcome forums on here that need to be posted on prior to posting on the main forums and I did not see anything. If i do overstep my bounds by setting up this post I apologize in advance. I just wanted to take a quick second and introduce the forum to my new YouTube Channel/Racing venture. Recently, I purchased my first race car and my dad and I have slowly been putting it together from the engine, fuel system plumbing, wiring, seat fabrication, and much much more. If you think you might be interested in seeing videos chronicling my own build, or just seeing content about any other drag racing topics be sure to check out my YouTube channel and Facebook page. I look forward to be able to share my 3 video release on New Year's Day for those of you that may be interested! Happy Holidays!



My Boo Baby Blue

1969 Tube Chassis Nova

540 Big Block Chevrolet

