My Boo Baby Blue - Bracket Racing

Old 12-19-2016, 11:02 AM   #1
Junior Member
 
Join Date: Dec 2016
Posts: 1
My Boo Baby Blue
Good Morning fellow Bracket Racers,

Just as a quick preface, I checked to see it there were any welcome forums on here that need to be posted on prior to posting on the main forums and I did not see anything. If i do overstep my bounds by setting up this post I apologize in advance. I just wanted to take a quick second and introduce the forum to my new YouTube Channel/Racing venture. Recently, I purchased my first race car and my dad and I have slowly been putting it together from the engine, fuel system plumbing, wiring, seat fabrication, and much much more. If you think you might be interested in seeing videos chronicling my own build, or just seeing content about any other drag racing topics be sure to check out my YouTube channel and Facebook page. I look forward to be able to share my 3 video release on New Year's Day for those of you that may be interested! Happy Holidays!



My Boo Baby Blue
1969 Tube Chassis Nova
540 Big Block Chevrolet
Powerglide Transmission
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 1 (0 members and 1 guests)
 
